Business leader lays blame for UN’s Article 6 talks collapse firmly with EU
Published 23:49 on December 15, 2023 / Last updated at 00:14 on December 16, 2023 / Ben Garside / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
The head of carbon trading business group IETA blames the EU for this week’s collapse of COP28 UN climate talks on Article 6 emissions trade, though expects such approaches to continue to develop apace within smaller groups of nations.
The head of carbon trading business group IETA blames the EU for this week’s collapse of COP28 UN climate talks on Article 6 emissions trade, though expects such approaches to continue to develop apace within smaller groups of nations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.