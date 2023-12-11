COP28: Rich nations fossil fuel phaseout language weak and hypocritical, say NGOs

The UN Umbrella Group of rich nations including the US, UK, and Australia say they are supportive of a phaseout of unabated fossil fuels in energy systems by 2050 at COP28, but members of civil society have argued this language it too weak and inconsistent with their own domestic energy policies.