COP28: Researchers outline huge gap between potential fossil and carbon revenues from DRC rainforest
Published 10:54 on December 10, 2023 / Last updated at 10:54 on December 10, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The difference between potential revenues from selling off rainforest areas in the Democratic Republic of Congo to fossil fuel exploration or generating revenues from carbon sales is in the billions, according to a research paper seen by Carbon Pulse during COP28, underscoring the financial pressures forest-rich countries face when looking to protect natural assets.
