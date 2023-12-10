COP28: Researchers outline huge gap between potential fossil and carbon revenues from DRC rainforest

The difference between potential revenues from selling off rainforest areas in the Democratic Republic of Congo to fossil fuel exploration or generating revenues from carbon sales is in the billions, according to a research paper seen by Carbon Pulse during COP28, underscoring the financial pressures forest-rich countries face when looking to protect natural assets.