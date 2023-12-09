COP28: Most UN summit announcements will not result in meaningful emissions cuts, says report
Published 16:05 on December 9, 2023 / Last updated at 16:05 on December 9, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Most of the sectoral pledges announced during COP28 will not lead to a sufficient reduction in emissions to limit global warming by 1.5C, as many are already counted in national plans or lack sufficient ambition, a report published on Saturday found.
Most of the sectoral pledges announced during COP28 will not lead to a sufficient reduction in emissions to limit global warming by 1.5C, as many are already counted in national plans or lack sufficient ambition, a report published on Saturday found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.