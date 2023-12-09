COP28: Sweden and Switzerland announce carbon removals Article 6 cooperation
Published 16:23 on December 9, 2023 / Last updated at 16:23 on December 9, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Voluntary
Sweden and Switzerland have signed a declaration of intent to test the rules for international carbon markets in the field of removal technologies under Article 6, which they hope will pave the way towards establishing a market under the Paris Agreement framework.
Sweden and Switzerland have signed a declaration of intent to test the rules for international carbon markets in the field of removal technologies under Article 6, which they hope will pave the way towards establishing a market under the Paris Agreement framework.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.