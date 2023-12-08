RGGI Q4 auction clears at new all-time high
Published 15:17 on December 8, 2023 / Last updated at 15:17 on December 8, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US
The Q4 RGGI cap-and-trade auction cleared well above its previous all-time record settlement and in line with broad market expectations, slightly below secondary market values with an uptick in compliance participation, according to results published Friday.
The Q4 RGGI cap-and-trade auction cleared well above its previous all-time record settlement and in line with broad market expectations, slightly below secondary market values with an uptick in compliance participation, according to results published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.