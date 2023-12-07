EMEA > UK’s energy supply could need £900 billion to reach net zero by 2050 -report

UK’s energy supply could need £900 billion to reach net zero by 2050 -report

Published 00:01 on December 7, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:02 on December 7, 2023  / Susannah Rodgers /  EMEA, UK ETS

More than £900 billion in public and private investment could be needed to ensure the UK's energy supply achieves net zero by 2050, requiring strong commitment and collaboration from banks, investors, government, and energy companies, according to a report published on Thursday.
