COP28: Thailand poised to conclude first Article 6.2 carbon transfer for Paris Agreement compliance

Published 11:11 on December 6, 2023 / Last updated at 11:19 on December 6, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Voluntary

Thailand has already issued mitigation outcomes from its landmark electric bus Article 6.2 carbon crediting programme and is "on track" to complete the first-ever transfer of an ITMO for use under an NDC national emissions pledge before the end of the COP28 conference, according to stakeholders close to the process.