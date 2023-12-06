COP28: Thailand poised to conclude first Article 6.2 carbon transfer for Paris Agreement compliance
Published 11:11 on December 6, 2023 / Last updated at 11:19 on December 6, 2023
Thailand has already issued mitigation outcomes from its landmark electric bus Article 6.2 carbon crediting programme and is "on track" to complete the first-ever transfer of an ITMO for use under an NDC national emissions pledge before the end of the COP28 conference, according to stakeholders close to the process.
