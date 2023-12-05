PREVIEW: Traders divided over likelihood of RGGI Q4 auction clearing above CCR trigger

Published December 5, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela

Market participants were divided over whether the December RGGI auction would clear above or below the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) trigger price, but even participants who were expecting extra volume said it was unlikely to sell out.