COP28: A stocktake of the Global Stocktake – assessing the direction of travel after first text released

Published 11:28 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 11:32 on December 5, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary

A meaty Global Stocktake (GST) negotiation text was published overnight - a document seen by some as a litmus test for success at COP28 - with all options seemingly still on the table and battles lines starting to be carved out, particularly over who wants what regarding the contentious question of a fossil fuel phaseout.