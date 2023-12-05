COP28: A stocktake of the Global Stocktake – assessing the direction of travel after first text released
A meaty Global Stocktake (GST) negotiation text was published overnight - a document seen by some as a litmus test for success at COP28 - with all options seemingly still on the table and battles lines starting to be carved out, particularly over who wants what regarding the contentious question of a fossil fuel phaseout.
