European Commission pledges to be on guard for carbon leakage from extension of ETS to shipping, as several nations urge delay

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The European Commission said on Monday that it plans to monitor the potential for carbon leakage from the extension of the bloc’s ETS to the maritime sector, aiming to ease the concerns of several member states who urged the bloc to delay the inclusion of international shipping.