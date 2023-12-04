European Commission pledges to be on guard for carbon leakage from extension of ETS to shipping, as several nations urge delay

Published 19:26 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 20:07 on December 4, 2023 / Susannah Rodgers

The European Commission said on Monday that it plans to monitor the potential for carbon leakage from the extension of the bloc’s ETS to the maritime sector, aiming to ease the concerns of several member states who urged the bloc to delay the inclusion of international shipping.