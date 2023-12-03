COP28: Dominica signs MoU with UAE-based carbon credit project developer
Published 01:28 on December 3, 2023 / Last updated at 01:28 on December 3, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central
The Caribbean island of Dominica has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE-based carbon credit project developer and buyer Blue Carbon at COP28 in Dubai, focusing on mitigation and carbon removal initiatives across several sectors.
