Court orders Belgian governments to cut emissions by 55% by 2030
Published 16:33 on December 1, 2023 / Last updated at 16:43 on December 1, 2023 / Susannah Rodgers / EMEA, EU ETS
In a ruling on Thursday, the Brussels Court of Appeal said the Belgian, Flemish, and Brussels governments must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by the end of the decade, in the latest example of a growing trend of climate litigation cases against governments.
