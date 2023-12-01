EMEA > Court orders Belgian governments to cut emissions by 55% by 2030

Court orders Belgian governments to cut emissions by 55% by 2030

Published 16:33 on December 1, 2023  /  Last updated at 16:43 on December 1, 2023  / Susannah Rodgers /  EMEA, EU ETS

In a ruling on Thursday, the Brussels Court of Appeal said the Belgian, Flemish, and Brussels governments must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by the end of the decade, in the latest example of a growing trend of climate litigation cases against governments.
