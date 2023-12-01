COP28: Turkey to launch first ETS phase in 2025 covering high-emitting sectors -official

The first pilot phase of the Turkish ETS will likely start in 2025 and run for two years, initially applying only to installations with annual emissions of more than 500,000 tonnes of CO2 in high emitting sectors, a senior Turkish government official told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of COP28 on Friday.