Pharma giant, nutrition firm launch regenerative programme in Brazil
Published 22:30 on November 22, 2023 / Last updated at 22:30 on November 22, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A pharmaceutical and biotech giant as well as a nutrition company launched a regenerative agriculture programme to improve soil health and productivity in Brazil on the same day Brazilian President Lula da Silva is expected to announce the country's restorative pastureland policy.
