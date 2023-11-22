American registry announces US and Canadian biochar protocol comment period
Published 19:03 on November 22, 2023 / Last updated at 19:03 on November 22, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A voluntary carbon market registry announced Wednesday a public comment period for a US and Canadian biochar protocol that will provide guidance on how to quantify, monitor, report, and verify emissions reductions from the production and use of biochar.
A voluntary carbon market registry announced Wednesday a public comment period for a US and Canadian biochar protocol that will provide guidance on how to quantify, monitor, report, and verify emissions reductions from the production and use of biochar.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.