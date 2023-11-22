INTERVIEW: Green Climate Fund to prioritise scaling private capital to meet $50 bln target
Published 15:53 on November 22, 2023 / Last updated at 15:53 on November 22, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
The UN's Green Climate Fund (GCF) will look to ramp up its focus on attracting private capital as part of reforms to the mechanism, as it seeks to scale funding to $50 billion by 2030 and address criticism of its role in channeling climate finance, a senior member of the body told Carbon Pulse.
The UN's Green Climate Fund (GCF) will look to ramp up its focus on attracting private capital as part of reforms to the mechanism, as it seeks to scale funding to $50 billion by 2030 and address criticism of its role in channeling climate finance, a senior member of the body told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.