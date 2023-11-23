Social cost of carbon jumps by a fifth because of spiralling cyclones, finds study
Published 10:00 on November 23, 2023 / Last updated at 16:17 on November 22, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, US
Policymakers are using poor data to calculate the social cost of carbon because global warming is causing increasingly frequent tropical cyclones and hurricanes that leave countries with less time to recover from the destruction, warns a new study.
Policymakers are using poor data to calculate the social cost of carbon because global warming is causing increasingly frequent tropical cyclones and hurricanes that leave countries with less time to recover from the destruction, warns a new study.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.