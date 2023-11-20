ANALYSIS: Observers welcome late agreement on Article 6 crediting, concerned by gaps
Published 18:02 on November 20, 2023 / Last updated at 18:03 on November 20, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
International carbon market stakeholders have broadly welcomed the last-minute adoption of recommendations for how the UN crediting mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement should operate, but also pointed to uncertainties that risk diluting ambition and noted the challenge of deferring many key decisions given the ambiguous nature of certain sections of the text.
International carbon market stakeholders have broadly welcomed the last-minute adoption of recommendations for how the UN crediting mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement should operate, but also pointed to uncertainties that risk diluting ambition and noted the challenge of deferring many key decisions given the ambiguous nature of certain sections of the text.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.