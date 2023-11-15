Base Carbon explains $1.7 million loss, outlines road ahead
Published 22:11 on November 15, 2023 / Last updated at 22:11 on November 15, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary
Toronto-headquartered carbon project developer Base Carbon explained to an investor call on Wednesday why it lost $1.7 million loss in Q3, said when the company would become profitable, and detailed its new project in India.
Toronto-headquartered carbon project developer Base Carbon explained to an investor call on Wednesday why it lost $1.7 million loss in Q3, said when the company would become profitable, and detailed its new project in India.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.