US launches int’l working group to standardise GHG reporting in natgas sector, as investment bank extols benefits of methane mitigation
Published 17:12 on November 15, 2023 / Last updated at 17:18 on November 15, 2023 / Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
The US Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) on Wednesday announced the formation of an international working group aimed at enhancing the transparency and reliability of methane and other emissions data in the natural gas supply chain, while a major investment bank extolled the financial benefits of mitigation efforts in the sector.
