US, China agree on climate cooperation ahead of COP28

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The US and China, the world's two largest GHG emitters, have agreed to jointly tackle global warming through multiple initiatives including large-scale CCUS projects and ensure their 2035 climate targets will include all GHG emissions, they announced Wednesday.