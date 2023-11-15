Asia Pacific > Bank offering high net worth philanthropists chance to invest in blue carbon

Bank offering high net worth philanthropists chance to invest in blue carbon

Published 06:07 on November 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:04 on November 15, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The carbon-focussed and environmental arm of a major investment bank is calling for collective philanthropy to invest in Southeast Asian blue carbon systems in a bid to slow and reverse the rapidly disappearing mangrove systems in the region.
The carbon-focussed and environmental arm of a major investment bank is calling for collective philanthropy to invest in Southeast Asian blue carbon systems in a bid to slow and reverse the rapidly disappearing mangrove systems in the region.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.