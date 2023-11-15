Bank offering high net worth philanthropists chance to invest in blue carbon
Published 06:07 on November 15, 2023 / Last updated at 09:04 on November 15, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The carbon-focussed and environmental arm of a major investment bank is calling for collective philanthropy to invest in Southeast Asian blue carbon systems in a bid to slow and reverse the rapidly disappearing mangrove systems in the region.
The carbon-focussed and environmental arm of a major investment bank is calling for collective philanthropy to invest in Southeast Asian blue carbon systems in a bid to slow and reverse the rapidly disappearing mangrove systems in the region.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.