Clean cooking developer first to issue Article 6-aligned credits

Published 08:00 on November 15, 2023 / Last updated at 08:39 on November 15, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Africa, EMEA, International, Voluntary

A developer of clean cooking projects is the first to be issued with carbon credits aligned with Paris Agreement Article 6 on the Gold Standard registry, with an African nation agreeing to correspondingly adjust for those credits on its own emissions tally in order to prevent double counting of the emissions reductions.