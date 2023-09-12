Tech giant makes substantial credit purchase from world’s largest air capture facility, backs modular DAC developer

Published 13:37 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 13:37 on September 12, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Americas, International, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A major tech giant is making its first foray into the world of direct air capture (DAC) by purchasing carbon removal credits from the world’s largest DAC facility and investing in a developer of modular DAC systems.