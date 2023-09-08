Shell publicly backs nature-based voluntary carbon credits, despite shelving targets

A senior leader at Shell on Friday appeared to reinforce the company’s support for purchasing nature-based carbon credits, despite the oil major having dropped public targets for its credit-buying programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.