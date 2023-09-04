Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
International > Cookstove project developers challenge academics’ over-crediting claims

Cookstove project developers challenge academics’ over-crediting claims

Published 16:05 on September 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 16:05 on September 4, 2023  / Tom Woolnough /  International, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A group of project developers have challenged academics' claims that cookstove projects are being over-credited, in an open letter published on Monday, mirroring public debates around voluntary REDD+ credits.

A group of project developers have challenged academics’ claims that cookstove projects are being over-credited, in an open letter published on Monday, mirroring public debates around voluntary REDD+ credits.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software