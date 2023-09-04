Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa
> Kenya-based platform launches with a 2 million trade
Kenya-based platform launches with a 2 million trade
Published 13:12 on September 4, 2023 / Last updated at 13:12 on September 4, 2023 / Ben Garside / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments
A Nairobi-based blockchain carbon credit platform has launched with a futures transaction of more than two million credits sourced from one of its founding partners.
A Nairobi-based blockchain carbon credit platform has launched with a futures transaction of more than two million credits sourced from one of its founding partners.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy