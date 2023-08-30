Forest fires double in intensity in past 20 years, data shows, fuelling concerns over climate change feedback loop

Published 21:53 on August 30, 2023 / Last updated at 22:09 on August 30, 2023

Forest fires are getting worse, burning almost twice the tree cover in the last 20 years compared to the previous two decades, according to new analysis.