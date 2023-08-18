Producers buy CCAs and sell RGGI, speculators shorten positions across the board

Published 22:25 on August 18, 2023 / Last updated at 22:25 on August 18, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Regulated parties picked up California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) heading into the WCI Q3 auction and sold off RGGI Allowances (RGA), while speculators let go of permits in both markets, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.