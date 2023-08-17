Japan to co-fund four new JCM projects

Japan’s environment ministry has identified four projects under the bilateral Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) that it will subsidise in order to secure carbon credits to realise the country's Paris Agreement target, it announced Thursday.