INTERVIEW: Slow progress on registry dampens optimism for Article 6.4 trade, warns IETA boss

Published 18:10 on August 18, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:50 on August 18, 2023  / Paddy Gourlay /  Africa, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A lack of progress on setting up a registry for the Paris Agreement's Article 6.4 mechanism could delay trade of sovereign credits in the market, warns the President and CEO of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).

A lack of progress on setting up a registry for the Paris Agreement’s Article 6.4 mechanism could delay trade of sovereign carbon credits in the market, warns Dirk Forrister, president and CEO of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).

