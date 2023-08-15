Oil company Occidental buys direct air capture firm Carbon Engineering for $1.1 bln

Published 23:23 on August 15, 2023 / Last updated at 23:33 on August 15, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Houston-based oil and gas firm Occidental has purchased the Canadian direct air capture (DAC) company Carbon Engineering through a subsidiary for $1.1 billion, the entities announced Tuesday.