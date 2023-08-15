US-led ETA carbon market concept for ending coal could backfire and cause a massive CO2 increase, warns think-tank

The US-led Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) jurisdictional carbon crediting mechanism to phase out coal globally could backfire and cause a staggering 22 billion tonne increase of CO2 against a baseline case of no intervention, a UK think-tank has warned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.