US-led ETA carbon market concept for ending coal could backfire and cause a massive CO2 increase, warns think-tank

Published 17:48 on August 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:56 on August 15, 2023  / Paddy Gourlay /  Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The US-led Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) jurisdictional carbon crediting mechanism to phase out coal globally could backfire and cause a staggering 22 billion tonne increase of CO2 against a baseline case of no intervention, a UK think-tank has warned.

