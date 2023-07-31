EU commits €33 mln to climate, biodiversity programme in PNG

Published 08:44 on July 31, 2023 / Last updated at 09:00 on July 31, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

The EU has committed €33 million ($36 mln) to Papua New Guinea as part of a forests, climate change, and biodiversity investment programme in a bid to aid the Pacific nation in its transition to a greener economy.