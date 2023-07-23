Stalemate as G20 fails to make progress on renewables, fossil fuel phase-down

Published 04:39 on July 23, 2023 / Last updated at 04:39 on July 23, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC / No Comments

G20 energy ministers wrapped up their meeting in Goa on Saturday without any progress on ambition to ratchet up renewable energy production and cut the use of fossil fuels.