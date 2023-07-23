Stalemate as G20 fails to make progress on renewables, fossil fuel phase-down

G20 energy ministers wrapped up their meeting in Goa on Saturday without any progress on ambition to ratchet up renewable energy production and cut the use of fossil fuels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.