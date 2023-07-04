INTERVIEW: VCMI Code could add extra less taxing achievement levels to encourage take up

Lower tiers of achievement could be added to the VCMI Claims Code over the next few months to broaden its reach and encourage more companies to start climbing the ladder of mitigation, a senior member of the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity initiative (VCMI) told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.