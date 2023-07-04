Carbon emissions four times more costly than 10 years ago, researchers say

Published 16:49 on July 4, 2023 / Last updated at 17:17 on July 4, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Carbon Taxes, International / No Comments

Researchers have calculated that every tonne of carbon released now is four times more costly to the world than it was a decade ago, requiring an upward revision of the appropriate carbon pricing level, among other policies, to meet global climate goals.