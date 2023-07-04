Carbon emissions four times more costly than 10 years ago, researchers say

Researchers have calculated that every tonne of carbon released now is four times more costly to the world than it was a decade ago, requiring an upward revision of the appropriate carbon pricing level, among other policies, to meet global climate goals.
