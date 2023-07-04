Africa > Major Japanese companies form carbon credit alliance, eye Africa potential

Major Japanese companies form carbon credit alliance, eye Africa potential

Published 10:56 on July 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:00 on July 4, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A group of Japanese companies have launched an alliance that aims to remove 30 million tonnes of CO2 by the end of this decade through the utilisation of international carbon credits, targeting the potential of African markets.

A group of Japanese companies have launched an alliance that aims to remove 30 million tonnes of CO2 by the end of this decade through the utilisation of international carbon credits, targeting the potential of African markets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software