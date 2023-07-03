VCM Report: Nature credit prices roll higher, and GEO-eligible contract prices boosted by VCMI buyers guide

Published 18:41 on July 3, 2023 / Last updated at 18:41 on July 3, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary / No Comments

Standardised nature credits started to tick higher last week as the market waited for the much anticipated roll of the Xpansiv CBL N-GEO contract into new vintage eligibility years, but the voluntary carbon market overall was little changed in a week when the VCMI rolled out its claims code for corporate buying that aims to end allegations of greenwashing.