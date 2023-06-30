South Korea, Vietnam sign MoU on Article 6 collaboration

Published 23:05 on June 30, 2023 / Last updated at 02:36 on July 1, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary / No Comments

South Korea and Vietnam have signed a deal to collaborate on carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.