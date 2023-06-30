Japan tweaks J-Credit scheme for CORSIA reapplication

Japan has made further adjustments to the rules of its national voluntary carbon credit programme to remove doubts over double claims, agreeing to subject it to corresponding adjustments in preparation for its participation in ICAO’s aviation offsetting scheme CORSIA.
