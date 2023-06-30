INTERVIEW: Private equity house eyes partnering up with carbon credit investors on climate projects

Published 10:30 on June 30, 2023 / Bryony Collins

A New York-based private equity firm wants to establish partnerships with carbon credit investors on financing climate projects in developing countries as it looks to increase its involvement in the voluntary carbon market, a senior member of the firm told Carbon Pulse at the sidelines of the Gold Standard conference in London earlier this week.