India, China seen to have greatest potential to cut livestock emissions

Published 09:27 on June 30, 2023 / Last updated at 09:27 on June 30, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Other APAC / No Comments

A handful of countries, including India and China, disproportionately contribute to global livestock emissions, and a shift in their investments can help reduce related emissions and allow food systems to adapt to climate extremes, according to the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR).