Swiss paying an average of $23.50 for Article 6 carbon credits, far below domestic costs

Published 17:58 on June 21, 2023 / Last updated at 17:58 on June 21, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Uncategorized / No Comments

Buying sovereign carbon credits is proving far cheaper than domestic offsetting in Switzerland to hit Paris Agreement climate targets, the Klik Foundation revealed Wednesday in the wake of last week's referendum that saw Swiss voters back the new climate bill to cut fossil fuel use and reach net zero by 2050.