World Bank says maritime carbon tax could raise up to $3.7 trillion to decarbonise sector, modernise ports

Published 23:44 on June 16, 2023 / Last updated at 02:08 on June 17, 2023

Ahead of a key meeting, the World Bank has outlined how introducing a carbon tax on international shipping could raise up to $3.7 trillion through 2050 to finance the decarbonisation of the sector.