Speculators and emitters significantly lengthen CCA holdings, compliance shortens in RGGI

Published 21:47 on April 10, 2023 / Last updated at 22:11 on April 10, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial players continued to widen their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net long position this week to reach the highest level since early last year, while compliance entities slashed their net short position in the WCI market and net long in RGGI as the March contract expired, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.