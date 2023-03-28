Asia Pacific > Japan rejigs JCM to boost private-sector interest

Japan rejigs JCM to boost private-sector interest

Published 09:31 on March 28, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:51 on March 28, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Japan has released rules making it possible for private-sector companies to participate in the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) without government assistance, in a bid to attract more involvement from businesses and increase the supply of Article 6-aligned carbon credits.

Japan has released rules making it possible for private-sector companies to participate in the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) without government assistance, in a bid to attract more involvement from businesses and increase the supply of Article 6-aligned carbon credits.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software