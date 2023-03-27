European Commission to start auctions of REPowerEU permits in July

The European Commission plans to begin the sale of EUAs under the REPowerEU initiative in July, the ETS administrator said after the market closed on Monday, confirming earlier reports that the bloc was eyeing a summer start to the process.
