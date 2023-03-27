European Commission to start auctions of REPowerEU permits in July

Published 18:22 on March 27, 2023 / Last updated at 00:22 on March 28, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

The European Commission said it plans to begin the sale of EUAs under the REPowerEU initiative in July, the market’s administrator said after the market closed on Monday, confirming earlier reports that the EU was eyeing a summer start to the process.