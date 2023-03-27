UPDATE – Buyer pays $52/t for first electric clean cooking offsets in vote of confidence for embattled project type

A buyer has paid an average of $52/tonne for the first issued electric clean cooking carbon offsets as well as future units, a project developer told Carbon Pulse, in a vote of confidence for the project type that has recently come under fire amid claims of historical over-crediting.